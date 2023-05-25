CNBC Investing Club

Nvidia's 'iPhone moment' in AI signals tons of future growth. Here's our new price target

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang wearing his usual leather jacket.
Getty

Following Nvidia's (NVDA) incredible quarter and strong guidance raise, we think shares of the AI-chip powerhouse can increase another 14% from its record highs in the next six to nine months.