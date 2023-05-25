Nvidia nears elite trillion-dollar market cap club of Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon

In this article NVDA Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, California, on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Trillion-dollar market cap club and Nvidia Symbol Name Market Value (000s) YTD % 2023 Est. Revenue (Billions) AAPL Apple Inc. 2,702,820.0 32.3 384,748.7 MSFT Microsoft Corporation 2,333,628.0 30.9 211,434.1 GOOGL Alphabet Inc. Class A 1,539,535.0 37.0 299,810.2 AMZN Amazon.com, Inc. 1,197,896.0 39.0 559,661.3 NVDA NVIDIA Corporation 951,419.3 122.0 30,426.5

Source: FactSet

"Back in late 2021, we began publishing work suggesting Nvidia would become the first semiconductor company with a trillion dollar market cap," Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill said in a note Thursday. "While there was some peaks and valleys in the interim years, we believe Nvidia is in a position to achieve that valuation over time." That time could be as early as Thursday.

All eyes on are on Nvidia after it forecast $11 billion in sales for the second quarter of its fiscal 2024 late Wednesday, citing demand for its graphics processors that power artificial intelligence applications like the ones at Google, Microsoft and ChatGPT maker OpenAI. That forecast blew away Wall Street and turned the AI hype driving the stock into real results. "Customers are 'racing' to meet large language models (LLMs) and generative AI based demand across all major modalities," Gill added. "We see nearly all past headwinds behind us, and expect the company is shipping to true, AI-related demand, near-term." The company's shares were already up 108% for the year ahead of Thursday's session. Nvidia's shocking sales guidance – more than 50% above the $7.15 billion analysts anticipated for the quarter – has catapulted its market cap forward almost overnight.

