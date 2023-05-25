Nvidia shares explode, powered by a strong sales forecast. Here's how to play it

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions from investors and analysts after Nvidia shares exploded higher Thursday. The experts, including Jim Cramer , discussed the chipmaker as the stock skyrocketed 24% to hit a new 52-week high. Nvidia beat estimates on both the top and bottom lines when it reported after the closing bell Wednesday. The company also forecast $11 billion in sales for the current quarter, give or take 2%, due to demand for artificial intelligence chips. Thursday's stock price move brought its market cap closer to the trillion-dollar club, which includes the likes of Apple , Microsoft , Apple and Amazon . Nvidia is currently held in Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio.