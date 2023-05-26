CNBC Investing Club

Club mailbag: Apple and Nvidia are in my top 5 holdings. Is my portfolio still diversified enough?

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
A man walks past the barricade of India's first Apple retail store, that will be launched soon, at Jio World Drive Mall, Mumbai, India, April 5, 2023.
Francis Mascarenhas | Reuters

Apple and Nvidia are both "hold it, don't trade it" stocks. To be diversified, we shouldn't have two similar category stocks in our top 5 holdings. With the recent jump in Nvidia pricing, I now have both in my top 5 holdings. Should one be trimmed out of the top 5?

—Cyrus S.