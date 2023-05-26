JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon faces deposition in Jeffrey Epstein lawsuits

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks to reporters as he leaves the U.S. Capitol after an unannounced meeting with U.S. Senate Majority Leader Schumer that was reportedly about the possibility of the U.S. defaulting on its debt, outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, May 17, 2023.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon was set to be deposed Friday at his bank's New York headquarters for lawsuits that accuse the company of facilitating and profiting from sex trafficking by its long-time customer Jeffrey Epstein.

Dimon and JPMorgan, which denies any wrongdoing and liability in the cases, earlier lost an effort to dismiss the suits by the plaintiffs – the government of the U.S. Virgin Islands and an anonymous Epstein accuser.

The suits claim that JPMorgan, the biggest bank in the United States, kept Epstein as a customer even after learning he was being investigated for sexually abusing underage girls in Florida and after he pleaded guilty in a state charge there in 2008 to paying for sex from a minor.

The bank is accused in the complaints in U.S. District Court in Manhattan of doing so in order to keep Epstein, who kept tens of millions of dollars in accounts there, despite internal concerns about his slimy reputation.

The Virgin Islands says Epstein used frequent cash withdrawals he made from those accounts to pay for young women to travel to the American territory so that he and others could abuse them at his residence on a private island he owned.

"Human trafficking was the [principal] business of the accounts Epstein maintained at JPMorgan," the Virgin Islands' suit says.

Dimon's deposition is being taken in private. The questions he is asked and the answers he gives would only become public if they are used in court filings and proceedings, or if they are leaked.

JPMorgan didn't immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.