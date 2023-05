Market Movers rounded up the best reactions from investors and analysts on Marvell Technology . The chipmaker's stock hit a new 52-week high Friday. A day earlier, Marvell posted beats on the top and bottom lines in its latest quarterly report. On a conference call with analysts, CEO Matt Murphy said artificial intelligence is a "key growth driver," and the semiconductor company is now reassessing how it looks at the "tremendous" business potential of AI. Marvell shares gained 32.4% Friday.