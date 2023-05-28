Now Boarding: Why airlines are turning to bigger planes to beat airport congestion

"Now Boarding" is a weekly podcast about air travel and the business of flying. CNBC airlines reporter Leslie Josephs and CNBC senior producer Erin Black delve into topics like turbulence, airline status, boarding, jumbo jets and all things aviation. Watch this episode and others on CNBC's YouTube channel every Sunday.

On this episode of "Now Boarding" Leslie and Erin discuss how airlines are turning to bigger planes that fit more passengers to grow while airport congestion, high costs and a pilot shortage limit their ability to add flights.