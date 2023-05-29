CNBC Investing Club

Nvidia stole the earnings spotlight last week. This week, it's all about the debt ceiling

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy talks to reporters about the debt ceiling after the departure of White House negotiators, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., May 23, 2023. 
As has been the case for most of the year, last week's equities story centered around the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, which rallied Thursday and Friday on the back of Club holding Nvidia's (NVDA) stand-out earnings report.