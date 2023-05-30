Coinbase stock pops after analyst upgrade. Here’s how the pros are reacting

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions from investors and analysts on Coinbase Global . CNBC's Jim Cramer and Mizuho Securities' Dan Dolev discussed the crypto exchange as its shares popped 7.5% Tuesday following an upgrade of the stock by Atlantic Equities to overweight from neutral. Analyst Simon Clinch maintained the $70 price target on the stock and said: " Coinbase's recent actions allow investors to look through towards the longer-term opportunity. We are raising our revenue estimates by 8.2% and 7.4% in FY23 and FY24 … making Coinbase the best way to express a view on the crypto market."