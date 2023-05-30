Cramer's Lightning Round: Super Micro Computer is not a buy

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Bowlero's year-to-date stock performance.

Bowlero : "Candidly, I did not see the issues coming. There were some management issues, but I did not think that business on a weather basis got bad in California that it would hurt their sales so much. It was rather dramatic, and I'd like them to come on the show, and we can answer their questions that way."

Corteva : "I happen to be bullish on that one, but it's going to be long-term. Why long term? Because the [agriculture] market is very soggy right now, but I think it can make a comeback, and that's the best way to play it."

Bristol-Myers Squibb : "Boy, people have given up on the drug stocks, they really have, and Bristol's part of that complex. I am not going to give up on Bristol-Myers, because things are never so rosy that you can't have a drug stock in your portfolio, and that's a darn good one."

Telus : "You know, look, good yield. It's kind of like a lot of the other [telecommunications] companies... I like T-Mobile. I think that T-Mobile has by far the best growth, and that's what I like when it comes to investing in technology."

Verizon : "It's the growth, the growth isn't there. People are worried about the dividend. I'm not as worried about the dividend. I don't see the great growth, the growth is coming from T-Mobile."

A. O. Smith : "when you're starting to talk about just plain vanilla heating, ventilation, thermostats, broilers, that is a terrific kind of play, but I'm telling you, I see that, and I raise it with Carrier. I really like the acquisition that they're doing over in Europe."

Centene : "First of all, the healthcare business is being killed by the government. But also Mr. Neidorff passed away, who ran that company so well. So it's very hard for me to judge it without Mr. Neidorff. That's just the way I look at it."

Super Micro Computer : "This is the hot server company that everybody likes. I am not going to recommend that stock up here. Now, I am sure there are people who say, 'how could you not get on board?' No, I like so many tech companies, I can't get on board with that one. It's just too high."

Upstart : "Upstart is a short squeeze. Plain and simple. It's not doing that well, it's like Carvana, not doing that well, doesn't matter, it's being shorted, Wayfair, and they're rallying."

