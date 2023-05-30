Arnold Schwarzenegger: 'No one gives a s--- about' climate change — this is what it should be called instead

Austrian-US actor, filmmaker, politician and activist Arnold Schwarzenegger gives a speech during the opening ceremony of the R20 Regions of Climate Action Austrian World Summit in Vienna, Austria, on May 28, 2019.

Arnold Schwarzenegger says the global effort to mitigate the effects of climate change is being crippled by its fundamental communication problem.

"As long as they keep talking about global climate change, they are not gonna go anywhere. 'Cause no one gives a s--- about that," Schwarzenegger told CBS' "Sunday Morning" correspondent Tracy Smith in a profile that aired Sunday.

"So my thing is, let's go and rephrase this and communicate differently about it and really tell people — we're talking about pollution. Pollution creates climate change, and pollution kills," Schwarzenegger said.

The 75-year-old bodybuilder, actor, and former governor of California has become a public voice about climate change through his role as the host of the Austrian World Summit, a global climate change conference.

"I'm on a mission to go and reduce greenhouse gases worldwide," Schwarzenegger told CBS, "because I'm into having a healthy body and a healthy Earth. That's what I'm fighting for. And that's my crusade."

Anthropogenic global warming is caused by an increase of greenhouse gases, including carbon dioxide, in the atmosphere. Carbon dioxide is released when fossil fuels such as coal and oil are burned.