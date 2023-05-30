Turkish lira continues slide to new record lows following Erdogan's election victory

People walking next to a Turkish national flag at the historical grand bazaar in Istanbul.

The Turkish lira slumped to yet another all-time low Tuesday, extending its slide after the re-election of incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The currency was last trading at 20.15 against the greenback at around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning local time, surpassing Monday's lows. Earlier in the session, it had briefly weakened to 20.2 levels to the dollar. The lira has lost more than 7% of its value since the start of the year.

Turkey's Election Board on Sunday confirmed that Erdogan won Turkey's 2023 presidential election with 52.14% of the votes, while his opponent Kemal Kilicdaroglu received 47.86%.

"If a big move weaker in the lira, and potential systemic economic crisis is to be avoided, Erdogan needs to move fast and appoint someone like Simsek as economic point person," said BlueBay Asset Management's Senior EM Sovereign Strategist Timothy Ash via e-mail.

Mehmet Simsek was Turkey's former finance minister who was known for his market friendly policies. He subsequently went on to become the country's deputy prime minister from 2015 to 2018.