Two Club stocks get Wall Street upgrades, sending shares higher

Every weekday the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer holds a "Morning Meeting" livestream at 10:20 a.m. ET. Here's a recap of Tuesday's key moments. Trimming tech Watch Constellation Brands Stick with Ford 1. Trimming tech, as Nasdaq climbs Equities were mixed Tuesday morning, even as positive sentiment around artificial intelligence continued to pull the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite higher. After a big run in our tech stocks — led last week by AI powerhouse Nvidia (NVDA) — we decided to trim our positions in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Meta Platforms (META) Tuesday. While there may be more upside ahead, it's important to stay disciplined and scale back some tech so it doesn't fully dominate the portfolio. Meanwhile, investors are looking to Washington this week, as lawmakers prepare to vote on a bill to raise the U.S. debt ceiling ahead of a potentially catastrophic default at the start of next month. 2. Watch Constellation Brands Roth MKM on Tuesday upgraded Club holding Constellation Brands (STZ) to buy, from neutral, while increasing its price target to $270 per share, up from $216. MKM analysts predicted that with summer around the corner, Constellation's popular beer brands like Modelo Especial and Corona should gain market share. They also cited encouraging weekly beer-scanner data that showed that Constellation's beer performance improved relative to the broader sector. We added to our position last week amid industry shifts that should benefit Constellation. Shares of STZ were trading around 1.7% higher Tuesday, at $236.85 per share. 3. Stick with Ford Jefferies upgraded Ford Motor (F) Tuesday to buy, from hold, while increasing its price target to $16 per share, from $13. The firm's analysts are confident Ford's management can "improve returns" across the automaker's three segments, including electric vehicles. The upgrade comes after Ford said it plans to partner with competitor Tesla (TSLA) on charging stations . Jim Cramer said Tuesday that Ford stock is "too cheap," reiterating his confidence in CEO Jim Farley. The stock climbed more than 4% Tuesday, to $12.62 a share. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long NVDA, AMD, META, STZ, F. See here for a full list of the stocks.)