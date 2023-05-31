A.I. poses human extinction risk on par with nuclear war, Sam Altman and other tech leaders warn

The Microsoft Bing App is seen running on an iPhone in this photo illustration on 30 May, 2023 in Warsaw, Poland. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Artificial intelligence may lead to human extinction and reducing the risks associated with the technology should be a global priority, industry experts and tech leaders stated in an open letter.

"Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war," the statement on Tuesday read.

Sam Altman, CEO of ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, as well as executives from Google 's AI arm DeepMind and Microsoft were among those who supported and signed the short statement from the Center for AI Safety.

The technology has gathered pace in recent months after chatbot ChatGPT was released for public use in November and subsequently went viral. In just two months after its launch, it reached 100 million users. ChatGPT has amazed researchers and the general public with its ability to generate humanlike responses to users' prompts, suggesting that AI could replace jobs and imitate humans.

The statement Tuesday said that there has been increasing discussion about a "broad spectrum of important and urgent risks from AI."