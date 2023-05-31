CNBC Investing Club

Constellation Brands vs. Molson Coors: Here's which beer maker is the clear winner to buy

Paulina Likos@paulina_likos
Corona beer, owned by Constellation Brands.
Getty Images

In a battle of beer makers, Molson Coors (TAP) has had the advantage lately over rival Constellation Brands (STZ). But the maker of Corona and Modelo is our pick to win the bigger war.