Cramer's Lightning Round: Novavax is a no-go

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Jazz Pharmaceuticals' year-to-date stock performance.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals : "This is the kind of stock right now that there will be no bottom for. And it's a shame, because it's a great growth company, I'd put some in here, and then wait maybe 10% and buy more, which is what I do with the charitable trust. That's exactly what we're telling members of the Investing Club."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon ON Semiconductor's year-to-date stock performance.

ON Semiconductor : "ON Semi is doing incredibly well. You know, we happened to have ON just a couple of weeks ago. They are lighting the place up, I like that call."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Novavax's year-to-date stock performance.

Novavax : "You've got to sell that one, that one's a no-go. I was hoping you'd say Moderna, I could get my arms around Moderna, but not Novavax, I don't trust them."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Golar LNG's year-to-date stock performance.

Golar LNG : "I'm going to tell you to sell that.. If you want to be in that area, forget that little dividend, go buy New Fortress Energy, NFE, that's the move for you, and I think you'll like it."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Tyson Foods' year-to-date stock performance.

Tyson Foods : "Absolutely not. Absolutely not. One of the worst stocks in the S&P 500."

watch now