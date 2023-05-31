ECB's de Guindos warns financial markets are vulnerable to a sharp sell-off

Financial markets could face a sharp downturn in the event of any further shocks to the global economy, European Central Bank Vice-President Luis de Guindos told CNBC on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the ECB published its May Financial Stability Review, saying that the euro area's stability outlook remained fragile in the aftermath of recent turmoil in the banking sector, which saw the failure of several U.S. regional banks and the emergency takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS.

Although it determined that bank resilience in a higher interest rate environment was not a concern in the euro area, with fundamentals remaining solid and regulatory intervention proving effective, the ECB said it is "possible that these events could lead to a reassessment of the profitability and liquidity outlooks for euro area banks."

Global stock markets made a robust start to 2023, given falling energy prices, China's reopening and the surprising resilience of the euro zone economy — driving equity valuations back above historical averages, the ECB highlighted.

This reversed abruptly in late February and March as a hawkish tone from central banks and unexpected stress in the banking sector roiled investors around the world. De Guindos said current market positioning rendered stocks vulnerable to any further macro surprises.

"There is the possibility of a correction in markets, and the reason is that valuations are high, are elevated, and if you look at, for instance, risk premia, they are quite compressed, so just in case that we have bad news with respect to the macroeconomic outlook, that could give rise to a correction of markets," de Guindos said.