Japan’s largest brewer sets its sights on China — again

Japan's Asahi Group Holdings has plans to dive back into the China market as it looks to revive investments in the world's largest beer market.

"We've been struggling hard since the first half of the 1990s. We made a very large investment in China, but had to pull out of it a few years ago," its chief executive Atsushi Katsuki told CNBC's Martin Soong.

"But at long last, we're now able to put the right strategy for the Chinese market."

The company divested from China years ago due to the lack of "premiumized products" and "very low" prices at that time, Katsuki said.

In 2017, Asahi announced it would sell its nearly 20% stake in China's Tsingtao Brewery to Fosun Group and its subsidiaries.

"But with the entry of the international brands and also craft beer, the premium segment in China is now really taking off and growing substantially."

"Asahi Super Dry has the largest sales already from the China market now and it's growing double digits every year, so we want to continue to really invest into this premium market," he added.