Market Movers rounded up the best reactions from investors and analysts on Nvidia . The experts, including Jim Cramer , discussed the chipmaker as its shares fell 5.7% Wednesday, following its massive run last week. The stock hit a $1 trillion market cap early Tuesday, but has since fallen below that mark. Nvidia is up nearly 160% in 2023. Investors fear it is overbought, bracing for further pullbacks in the near future. The stock is currently held in Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio.