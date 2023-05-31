CNBC Investing Club

Salesforce delivers a quarterly beat and raise, showing Benioff can deliver on profitability

thumbnail
Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
Marc Benioff, co-founder and CEO of Salesforce, speaks at an Economic Club of Washington luncheon in Washington, DC, on Oct. 18, 2019.
Nicholas Kamm | AFP | Getty Images

Salesforce (CRM) topped expectations in the first quarter of its fiscal year 2024, while providing strong guidance for the second quarter and raising its margin outlook for the rest of the year — once again proving that this is a transformed company balancing profitable growth at scale.