Asia markets set to slide as U.S. debt ceiling bill heads to House floor

People are reflected in an electronic quotation board displaying the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average (top) as they cross a street in Tokyo on May 17, 2023. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP) (Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)

Asia-Pacific markets are set to slide further on Thursday ahead of a final vote on the bill to raise the U.S. debt ceiling after it passed a key procedural hurdle in the House overnight.

Private surveys for factory activity data for China, Japan, South Korea as well as several Asean countries will be released later today.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 is set for a lower open after it retreated from the 31,000 mark on Wednesday, with the futures contract in Chicago at 30,785, and its counterpart in Osaka at 30,760 against its last close at 30,887.88.

In Australia, futures for the S&P/ASX 200 were at 7,087, slightly lower than the index's last close of 7,091.3.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is set to head further into bear market territory, with futures at 18,163 compared to the HSI's close of 18,234.27. HSI futures stood at the lowest the index has been since Nov 28, 2022.