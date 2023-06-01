FDA considers temporary cancer drug imports from unapproved companies to ease U.S. shortage

WINDSOR, ON - MAY 8: Registered Pharmacy Technician Dawn Deslippe carefully labels Diane's dose of Carboplatin, one of two chemo drugs she will receive on this visit. Every step of the process involves verification from at least two people. The hospital now prepares the chemo drugs themselves rather than getting them pre-mixed. Diane Marley, 48 is a cancer patient at Windsor Regional Hospital. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in December. She is finishing up her chemo regimen in the next few weeks. She is one of hundreds of Ontario cancer patients who received diluted chemotherapy in the last year and who are still undergoing treatment to beat the disease. (Richard Lautens/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

The Food and Drug Administration – faced with a national shortage of more than a dozen cancer medications – is considering allowing the temporary importation of chemotherapy drugs from overseas manufacturers that are not currently approved to distribute in the United States, an agency spokesperson told CNBC.

The FDA did not say which manufacturers would be potential candidates for permitting temporary importation of those drugs until approved manufacturers are able to meet patients' needs.

But, "in these cases, we very carefully assess the overseas product for quality, making sure that its safe for U.S. patients," the spokesperson said.

The FDA in the past has taken similar action to loosen restrictions on imports when faced with drug shortages. In the summer of 2022, the FDA allowed the importation of baby formula from non-agency-approved manufacturers when there was a serious shortage of formula in the U.S.

The American Society of Clinical Oncology anticipates the shortages will continue through June but then subside particularly if the FDA lifts import restrictions, according to Dr. Julie Gralow, that group's chief medical officer.

"We're hoping and estimating that once we get through the next month that we will have a more stable supply," Gralow said.

At least 14 cancer drugs are currently in short supply across the U.S.

But doctors at hospitals around the country say the situation is particularly acute for two drugs — cisplatin and carboplatin — because they are so fundamental and widely used in cancer treatment.

The World Health Organization has said cisplatin and carboplatin are essential for basic health care.

Intas Pharmaceuticals, one of the biggest makers of those drugs, temporarily shut down production and it is not clear when the company will resume manufacturing.

Up to 20% of cancer patients rely on platinum-based chemotherapy drugs such as cisplatin and carboplatin for treatment, according to the National Cancer Institute.

And more than 100,000 Americans were diagnosed in 2022 with cancers that may be treated with carboplatin or cisplatin, generic drugs that have been on the market for decades, the American Society of Clinical Oncology says.

Those drugs are used to treat a wide range of diseases including testicular, ovarian, breast, lung, bladder and head-and-neck cancers.

Shortages of the drugs have forced some hospitals to ration the medications by reducing doses to extend their supply, and to prioritize patients who would benefit the most from treatment.

Some cancer patients could die if the shortages are not quickly resolved, doctors said.

"The lawmakers in the country need to understand that this is a big problem at this point, where unless something changes in the next few weeks, this can lead to a big national emergency from a patient and health care standpoint," said Dr. Abdul Rafeh Naqash, a doctor at the Stephenson Cancer Center at the University of Oklahoma.

Naqash said his facility is on the verge of running out of carboplatin. He said the shortages are a national security issue that needs to be quickly addressed.

"Things have been getting worse on the ground. Something has to happen and change immediately," said Naqash, who specializes in lung cancer.

He said he recently had to inform a patient that they will not receive carboplatin due to the shortage.

Such conversations will likely become more common in the coming weeks if relief does not come, Naqash said.

Naqash said he does not understand why the U.S. does not have a national stockpile of these medications to fill the gap in emergency situations.

Philip Schwieterman, director of oncology and infusion services at the University of Kentucky health system, said, "If I go in the grocery store and I want a kiwi, there are usually kiwis there."

"It boggles my mind that if I want some cisplatin, I can't get cisplatin even though it saves lives," Schwieterman said.