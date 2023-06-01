Dollar General stock drops as 'challenging' economic backdrop drives dismal earnings report

Dollar General's core customers are reining in their spending amid a worse than expected macroeconomic backdrop, leading the discounter to slash its full year outlook after a dismal earnings report Thursday.

Shares of Dollar General plunged about 16% in morning trading after the retailer missed estimates on the top and bottom lines.

Here's how Dollar General did in its first fiscal quarter compared with what Wall Street was anticipating, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

$2.34 vs. $2.38 expected Revenue: $9.34 billion vs. $9.46 billion expected

The company's reported net income for the three-month period that ended May 5 was $514.4 million, or $2.34 per share, compared with $552.7 million, or $2.41 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $9.3 billion, up nearly 7% from $8.8 billion a year earlier.

Same store sales, a key industry metric, increased 1.6%, but the growth was half of the 3.8% jump that analysts had expected, according to StreetAccount. The growth was driven by strength in consumables, but was offset by slowdowns in seasonal, home and apparel categories, which carry higher margins than food.

In a news release, CEO Jeff Owen said the macroeconomic environment "has been more challenging than expected, particularly for our core consumer." The company believes those headwinds are having a "significant impact" on its customers' "spending levels and behaviors."

"We are controlling what we can control and have made significant progress improving our execution on multiple fronts," he said.

The company slashed its full year outlook for fiscal 2023. It now expects net sales to rise between 3.5% and 5%, compared to a previous range of 5.5% to 6% growth. It anticipates same-store sales will increase about 1% to 2%, compared to a previous range of 3% to 3.5%. Analysts had been expecting same-store sales to grow 3.4%, according to Street Account.

It now expects earnings per share in the range of flat to down 8% from the prior year, compared to a previous guidance of up 4% to 6%.

Analysts had been expecting earnings per share to be up 4.3%, according to Street Account.

Dollar General, the fastest growing retailer by store count, has been bullish on its prospects and announced more store openings than any other retailer in 2022, according to Coresight Research, a retail-focused advisory firm. It previously committed to opening 1,050 more new stores in fiscal 2023, including a slew of new Popshelf stores, which primarily sell discretionary items and cater to customers with higher incomes.