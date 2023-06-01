CNBC Investing Club

Here's what earnings from industry rivals mean for two Club names

Kevin Stankiewicz@in/kevinstankiewicz@kevin_stank
The reflection of shoppers are seen in a window at a TJ Maxx store in Peoria, Illinois.
Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Fresh quarterly results from competitors of two Club holdings spell good news for our portfolio.

Over the past 24 hours, earnings from Macy's (M) and Nordstrom (JWN) have bolstered our confidence in the Club's off-price retailer, TJX Companies (TJX). CrowdStrike (CRWD) similarly validated our ownership of cybersecurity leader Palo Alto Networks (PANW).