How to invest ahead of the market's next challenges, according to a top financial advisor

Winnie Sun is the co-founder and managing director of Irvine, California-based Sun Group Wealth Partners. A member of the CNBC Financial Advisor Council, Sun is a regular media on-air contributor for a variety of local and national programs. She is the host of the digital TV show "LevelUp With Winnie Sun," the weekly personal finance #WinnieSun tweet chat and the "Yes Factor" podcast on the LinkedIn Podcast network.

Sun recently shared her thoughts on a number of savings and investment topics ahead of the CNBC Financial Advisor Summit on June 15.

The following interview has been edited for length and clarity.

CNBC: Given all that's happening right now – the interest rate environment, the macroeconomic climate, the debt ceiling debate, stubborn inflation, a possible recession – what is the most important advice you're giving clients this year?

Sun: The most important advice we are giving our clients right now is to stay aware of the current market environment but prepare for more challenges ahead. It's important to let our clients know that it is to their benefit to communicate with us when they are worried, even outside of a scheduled portfolio review. We want to talk through how our clients can stay in control and on course. We also don't shy away from tough discussions. Preparation for many involves adding more to secure and liquid investments while also continuing to contribute towards long-term financial goals through auto-saving structures and proactive measures. We are actively encouraging both.

CNBC: One of our themes this year is the psychology of financial advising. How do you help clients navigate big financial decisions that are also extremely emotional ones — loss of a loved one, loss of a job, or even something like inheriting a windfall?

Sun: This is such an important topic, and I'm grateful that it is being discussed. As financial advisors, it is crucial for us to not only hear but truly listen to cues of stress and emotions from our clients. While we may perceive a financial decision as clear and straightforward, our clients may still feel hesitant. There are underlying truths and emotions behind their reservations, and it presents an opportunity for us to ask questions humbly and gently in order to understand their concerns better.

I have personally experienced loss during the pandemic and have faced job insecurity in the past, but it doesn't mean that I fully comprehend the unique challenges and emotions that each client may be going through. The most important thing we can do is to listen and continue listening, until trust is established and the client feels ready to make decisions at their own pace. From my experience, most individuals simply want to be heard and appreciated, and we can serve as that supportive person when we engage in private conversations with them.