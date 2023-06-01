Singapore PM Lee tests positive for Covid positive again in rebound case, says he feels fine

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has tested positive again for Covid-19 Thursday, a week and a half after his initial diagnosis, in what his doctors say is a case of rebound infection.

SINGAPORE — Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has tested positive again for Covid-19 a week and a half after his initial diagnosis, in what his doctors said is a case of rebound infection.

"I feel fine but I am afraid I have turned COVID-19 positive again," Lee said Thursday on social media. "My doctors say it is a Covid rebound, which happens in 5-10% of cases. It is still infectious although the risk is not high compared to the initial infection."

As a result, Lee missed the consecration ceremony of a Hindu temple in Singapore. His reinfection comes as Singapore prepares to host top defense leaders from Asia Pacific at this weekend's Shangri-La Dialogue, including China defense minister, Gen. Li Shangfu, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Lee, who is 71-years-old, was prescribed the antiviral medication Paxlovid when he first tested positive on May 22 after returning from a six-day official working trip to South Africa and Kenya. He has been serving as prime minister of the Southeast Asian city-state since 2004.

Singapore is coming off an April peak in Covid-19 infections and its government has been lauded for its largely effective handling of the pandemic.