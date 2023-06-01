Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Lululemon, MongoDB, Five Below and more

A Lululemon sign is seen at a shopping mall in San Diego, California, November, 23, 2022.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Lululemon — Lululemon's stock popped 12% after the athletics apparel retailer posted better-than-expected fiscal first quarter earnings and lifted its full-year guidance. The company also reported 24% sales growth from the year-ago period.

MongoDB – Shares of MongoDB jumped 19%. The data developer platform posted blowout guidance. MongoDB anticipates revenue in the second quarter will range from $388 million to $392 million, compared to analysts' forecasts for $362 million, per Refinitiv. MongoDB beat on top and bottom lines in its latest quarterly report.

Five Below – Shares of the discount store chain jumped 6% in extended trading. Five Below posted earnings of 67 cents per share, while analysts polled by Refinitiv estimated earnings of 63 cents a share. However, Five Below posted revenue of $726 million, compared to the Street's forecast of $728 million. Second quarter guidance was also short of analysts' expectations.

Broadcom — The chip stock fell nearly 1% in extended trading. Broadcom reported a beat on the top and bottom lines for its second quarter and fiscal third-quarter revenue guidance that came in slightly ahead of Wall Street's expectations. The stock had risen 41% going into the report.

PagerDuty — Shares of the digital operations management company slumped more than 11% after the bell. PagerDuty reported adjusted earnings per share that beat Wall Street's estimates, but issued weaker-than-expected revenue guidance.

Asana — Shares of the work management platform operator gained 2% postmarket. Asana reported a smaller-than-expected loss and revenue that beat analyst expectations in the first quarter, according to FactSet.

Samsara — Samsara's stock popped 13% in extended trading after the internet of things company reported a smaller-than-expected first-quarter loss, according to FactSet. Revenue also came in ahead of Wall Street's estimates, while full-year sales guidance expanded.

ChargePoint — ChargePoint shares slumped more than 4% in extended trading. The electric vehicle charging stock beat Wall Street's earnings expectations but shared light guidance for the current quarter that was below consensus estimates.

SentinelOne – SentinelOne shares cratered 34% after the bell as the cybersecurity company cut its revenue guidance and fell short of Wall Street's revenue expectations in the most recent period.

— CNBC's Darla Mercado contributed reporting