These jobs-related names are underperforming — and that could signal a slowdown ahead

Despite a strong job market, human resources and employment services stocks have taken a beating lately. That could signal an economic slowdown ahead. Since March 1, the S & P 1500 Composite Human Resource & Employment Services Sub-Industry has seen accelerated underperformance versus the broader S & P Composite 1500 index. The former is down 12%, while the latter is up 4.5%. Large drawdowns in the jobs-related sub-industry tend to precede recessions and larger increases in unemployment. The latest job figures are set to be released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday. Economists polled by Dow Jones are expecting a nonfarm payroll increase of 190,000 for May and an unemployment rate of 3.5%. In April, nonfarm payrolls grew by 253,000 , beating estimates of 180,000. Unemployment came in at 3.4%, tied for the lowest level since 1969. Meanwhile, private payrolls continue to show strength. They rose by 278,000 in May , ADP reported Thursday. The increase was well above the Dow Jones estimate of 180,000. See below for details on how stocks in the S & P 1500 Composite Human Resource & Employment Services Sub-Industry have performed in recent months. More than 60% of the constituents are down by more than 10% since March 1. Human resources consultancy Robert Half International and payroll services giant Paychex hit 52-week lows on Wednesday. ASGN and Korn Ferry reached fresh 52-week lows in the past month. On Wednesday, UBS initiated coverage on Robert Half with a buy rating and a target price of $82. This implies 26% upside from that day's close. Only Kelly Services is positive since March 1 and year to date. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed reporting.