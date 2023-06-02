Three cruise stocks are among this week's best performers as summer approaches

Amid another winning week for the market, certain stocks stood out from the rest. The S & P 500 is up 1.8% week to date, on pace for a third consecutive week in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average went positive from gains Friday and was last up 2% for the week. The Nasdaq Composite is about 1.9% higher week to date amid a six-week positive streak. These gains come after Congress passed a bill to raise the debt ceiling following weeks of market uncertainty. A strong May jobs report also pushed markets higher Friday. Take a look at some of this week's top outperformers as of Friday morning, and where analysts see them going forward. Match Group , the parent company of dating platforms such as Tinder and Hinge, was this week's biggest gainer, with shares rising more than 13%. Analysts see the stock surging an additional 36.8%, according to FactSet data. Meanwhile, the stock is down about 5% year to date. Shares have plunged 53% over the past 12 months. Cruise companies Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line also had a strong week, gaining 7.8% and 9.3%, respectively. Shares of Royal Caribbean jumped more than 3% Friday and reached a new 52-week high. The stock has surged 74% in 2023, but more than 6 out of 10 analysts rate it a buy. The consensus price target for shares implies just 7.2% additional upside, per FactSet data. Another cruise line on the list is Carnival , which saw shares rise 6.7% week to date. However, the stock is already trading 5% above its average price target. Satellite company Dish Network 's shares popped 15% during Friday's trading session alone. A report from Bloomberg News said Amazon is in negotiations with Dish and other telecommunications companies about the possibility of launching a low-cost mobile plan service for its Prime subscribers. Dish could soar an additional 124.1% based off the average price target on shares. Less than 30% of analysts hold a buy rating on shares, according to FactSet data. Other notable gainers this week include Enphase Energy and electric vehicle maker Tesla . Intel , Netflix and Digital Realty Trust also were named on the list.