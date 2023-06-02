Chinese EV startup Li Auto says car deliveries more than doubled in May

A Li Auto store inside a shopping mall in Yantai, Shandong province on May 6, 2023.

BEIJING — Chinese electric car startup Li Auto said it delivered more than twice as many cars in May versus a year ago.

For a third-straight month, Li Auto's deliveries topped 20,000 with a climb to 28,277 vehicles in May, according to a release Thursday. That's up by about 146% from a year ago.

In contrast, competitors Nio and Xpeng both reported a year-over-year drop in monthly deliveries.

Li Auto differs from the two startups in that its electric cars come with a fuel tank for charging the battery and extending driving range.

That divergence comes as China's fast-growing electric car market grows more competitive.

Average selling price is down by about 10% to 15% across brands, Bank of America Securities' head of Asia Pacific basic materials, Matty Zhao said Friday on CNBC's "Street Signs Asia."

She expects China's electric car market to grow by 27% this year to 8.7 million units, with penetration of overall auto sales set to grow to 32% this year, versus 26% last year.