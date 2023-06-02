Elon Musk and Twitter face growing brand safety concerns after execs depart

The sudden departure of Twitter executives tasked with content moderation and brand safety has left the company more vulnerable than ever to hate speech.

On Thursday, Twitter's vice president of trust and safety, Ella Irwin, resigned from the company. Following Irwin's departure, the company's head of brand safety and ad quality, A.J. Brown, reportedly left, as did Maie Aiyed, a program manager who worked on brand safety partnerships.

It's been just over seven months since Elon Musk closed his $44 billion purchase of Twitter, an investment that's so far has been a giant money loser. Musk has dramatically downsized the company's workforce and rolled back policies that restricted what kind of content could circulate. In response, numerous brands suspended or decreased their advertising spending, as several civil rights groups have documented.

Twitter, under Musk, is the fourth most-hated brand in the U.S. according to the 2023 Axios Harris reputation rankings.

The controversy surrounding Musk's control of Twitter continues to build.

This week, Musk said it's not against Twitter's terms of service to misgender trans people on the platform. He said doing so is merely "rude" but not illegal." LGBTQ+ advocates and researchers dispute his position, claiming it invites bullying of trans people. On Friday, Musk boosted a video on Twitter that was deemed transphobic by these groups.

Numerous LGBTQ organizations expressed dismay to NBC News over Musk's decision, saying the company's new policies will lead to an uptick in anti-trans hate speech and online abuse.

Although Musk recently hired former NBC Universal global advertising chief Linda Yaccarino to succeed him as CEO, it's unclear how the new boss will assuage advertisers' concerns regarding racist, anti-Semitic, transphobic and homophobic content in light of the recent departures and Musk's ongoing role as majority owner and technology chief.

Even before the latest high-profile exits, Musk had been reducing the number of workers tasked with safety and content moderation as part of the company's widespread layoffs. He eliminated the entire AI ethics team, which was responsible for ensuring that harmful content wasn't being algorithmically recommended to users.

Musk, who is also the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has recently downplayed concerns about the prevalence of hate speech on Twitter. He claimed during a Wall Street Journal event that since he took over the company in October, hate speech on the platform has declined, and that Twitter has slashed "spam, scams and bots" by "at least 90%."

Experts and ad industry insiders told CNBC that there's no evidence to support those claims. Some say Twitter is actively impeding independent researchers who are attempting to track such metrics.

Twitter didn't provide a comment for this story.