Lululemon shares surge after quarterly earnings beat. How to play the stock now

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions from investors and analysts on Lululemon . The experts, including Jim Cramer , discussed the athletic apparel company as its stock surged Friday. Late Thursday, Lululemon posted strong fiscal first-quarter results that beat earnings and revenue estimates. Lululemon said its sales jumped 24% from a year ago. It now expects full-year revenue to be between $9.44 billion and $9.51 billion, up from its previous estimate of between $9.31 billion and $9.41 billion. The stock closed the trading day up more than 11%.