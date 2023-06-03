CNBC Investing Club

Friday's kind of broad rally has eluded Wall Street for quite some time. We hope it has legs

Kevin Stankiewicz@in/kevinstankiewicz@kevin_stank
Caterpillar excavators are displayed for sale at the Whayne Supply Co. dealership in Louisville, Kentucky, Jan. 27, 2020.
Luke Sharrett | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The winner's circle on Wall Street widened out — on Friday, at least — as sleepier parts of the market like industrials powered the lagging Dow higher by 2%. Club name and Dow stock Caterpillar (CAT) was one of the leaders, soaring more than 8% and accounting for over 100 points of the 30-stock average's 700-point surge. Before it really got going Friday, Jim Cramer said during our Morning Meeting that CAT was one of the most undervalued stocks in our portfolio.