Largest terminal at Long Beach, California port won't open Monday after getting hit by labor turmoil

The largest terminal operator at the Port of Long Beach and Seattle told truckers Sunday it will close for both the day and night shifts on Monday, according to an email obtained by CNBC. Ports and workers are locked in an unofficial dispute over wages, as well as safety, automation and pension benefits.

TTI email to trucking clients of terminal closures Monday amidst labor turmoil

The notice was sent by Total Terminals International (TTI), the largest terminal in Long Beach and a unit of MSC. "Port of Long Beach cargo has been moving through the terminals and we do expect the commitment by the parties to continue and encourage the parties to put [a] full faith effort for a final resolution," said Mario Cordero, executive director of the Port of Long Beach. But Matt Schrap, CEO of the Harbor Trucking Association, said that receiving such an alert on a Sunday is unusual and that, despite the advance notice, it will worsen congestion. Harbor Trucking Association, a coalition representing intermodal carriers who move containers at the west coast ports, told CNBC that policies at each terminal at every port vary, so if one terminal allows trucks to enter and pick up containers left stranded on Friday, other terminals won't necessarily follow. Longshoremen prepare the containers for each day's pickup. "To put it lightly, gate disruptions make it difficult for our members to plan and deploy truck capacity," said Schrap. "Unfortunately, we don't know which terminals are going to limit or shut down operations until it is happening and, at that point, it is oftentimes too late to react, since trucks are already dispatched for the day."