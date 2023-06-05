Air travel to be disrupted by 'very frustrating' supply chain issues, IATA's Willie Walsh says

Supply chain issues will impact air travel in 2023, IATA director general says. Juliette Michel | Afp | Getty Images

Air travel will be affected by "very frustrating" supply chain issues this year, according to Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association, as he discussed the challenges facing the aviation sector this year. "[It's] so frustrating, because it is going to have an impact in summer 2023. And we're already seeing that," Walsh told CNBC's Dan Murphy. Shortages will be particularly noticeable when it comes to engine parts, he added, which could then delay the delivery of new aircraft from manufacturers like Boeing and Airbus .

watch now

A shortage of planes has been a thorn in the side of U.S. airlines for months, with some now turning to bigger aircraft to accommodate more passengers as they try to balance strong travel demand with a lack of resources. A scarcity of air traffic control staff is also likely to be a problem in 2023, Walsh said. "The challenges we expect to see in the short term are outside of our control, and they principally relate to shortages, in resources in air traffic control," Walsh said. "We've already seen restrictions on capacity in the United States [and] we're seeing problems in Europe."

A positive 2023