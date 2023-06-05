Apple hits all-time high and announces new products. Here's how to play the stock

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions from investors and analysts on Apple . The experts, including Jim Cramer , discussed the iPhone maker after its stock hit an all-time high and the company kicked off its Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday. Apple released several new products including the highly anticipated Vision Pro headset , which mixes virtual and augmented reality. In trading Monday, the stock hit $184.95, its highest level since its December 1980 IPO. But shares ultimately finished the day down nearly 1%. The stock is currently held in Cramer's Charitable Trust.