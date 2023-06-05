CNBC Investing Club

Apple's new mixed-reality headset only bolsters our confidence in the tech giant

Kevin Stankiewicz
Zev Fima
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks at an Apple special event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California on September 7, 2022. - Apple is expected to unveil the new iPhone 14. (Photo by Brittany Hosea-Small / AFP) (Photo by BRITTANY HOSEA-SMALL/AFP via Getty Images)
Club holding Apple (AAPL) on Monday unveiled its long-awaited mixed-reality headset, known as Apple Vision Pro, expanding the technology giant's unrivaled hardware-and-software ecosystem into a new realm of computing.

The high-end headset, priced at $3,499 and available early next year, may not be a major contributor to Apple's financial success right away – but that's no reason to dump the stock. Apple remains a company to own for the long haul.