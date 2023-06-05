Asia markets rise after Biden signs debt ceiling bill, oil surges on OPEC+ cuts

Consumers enjoy themselves at Nanjing Road Pedestrian Street, the busiest commercial tourist landmark in Shanghai, China, May 5, 2023.

Asia-Pacific markets are largely higher after U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law a debt ceiling bill that allowed the U.S. to avert defaulting on its financial obligations over the weekend.

The compromise debt ceiling bill passed the Senate by a 63-36 margin Thursday evening, winning enough support from both parties to overcome the chamber's 60-vote threshold to avoid a filibuster. On Wednesday, it moved through the House after about 72 hours, passing 314-117.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose further after leading its global peers for the month of May, gaining 0.97%, while the Topix opened 1.16% higher.

The next level to watch for investors will be the 32,644 mark which would breach its highest since July 1990. South Korea Kospi inched up 0.44%, but the Kosdaq was down marginally. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.99% ahead of the country's central bank rate decision tomorrow.

Oil futures also surged as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) kingpin Saudi Arabia's decision to cut oil production by another million barrels per day. Prices of Brent crude were 2.35% up at $77.94, while West Texas Intermediates was up 2.43% at $72.48.