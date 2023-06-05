LIVE UPDATES
Asia markets rise after Biden signs debt ceiling bill, oil surges on OPEC+ cuts
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets are largely higher after U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law a debt ceiling bill that allowed the U.S. to avert defaulting on its financial obligations over the weekend.
The compromise debt ceiling bill passed the Senate by a 63-36 margin Thursday evening, winning enough support from both parties to overcome the chamber's 60-vote threshold to avoid a filibuster. On Wednesday, it moved through the House after about 72 hours, passing 314-117.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose further after leading its global peers for the month of May, gaining 0.97%, while the Topix opened 1.16% higher.
The next level to watch for investors will be the 32,644 mark which would breach its highest since July 1990. South Korea Kospi inched up 0.44%, but the Kosdaq was down marginally. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.99% ahead of the country's central bank rate decision tomorrow.
Oil futures also surged as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) kingpin Saudi Arabia's decision to cut oil production by another million barrels per day. Prices of Brent crude were 2.35% up at $77.94, while West Texas Intermediates was up 2.43% at $72.48.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index looks to continue its rebound on Friday, with futures at 19,099 compared to the HSI's close of 18,949.94.
In the U.S. on Friday, all three major indexes gained over 1%, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumping 2.12% for its best day since January.
The S&P 500 climbed 1.45%, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.07%, reaching its highest level since April 2022 during the session.
— CNBC's Samantha Subin and Alex Harring contributed to this report
Here’s where the jobs are for May
The U.S. payrolls report for May blew past expectations, supported by strong jobs gains in the professional and business services sector — as well as a jump in government employment.
Professional and business services led job creation for the month with 64,000 new hires, following an increase of similar size in April. Government added 56,000 jobs last month, higher than the average monthly gain of 42,000 over the prior 12 months.
Job gains were broad-based last month with health care contributing 52,000 and leisure and hospitality adding 48,000.
— Yun Li
Indexes trade near session highs as rally keeps strength heading into afternoon
The major indexes were trading near session highs with just under 3 hours left in the trading day as investors kept the Friday advance going.
The Dow rose 640 points, near its high of 666 points up.
Similarly, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were less than one-tenth of a percentage point off session highs. The S&P 500 was last up 1.42%, just shy of its highest point in the session of 1.5%. The Nasdaq Composite added 1.06%, slightly off its highest session gain of 1.16%.
— Alex Harring
Fitch says it is not removing credit watch for U.S. despite deal
The U.S. is not out of the fiscal doghouse with Fitch, as the ratings firm said government debt is still on a watch for a possible downgrade despite the debt ceiling deal.
"Reaching an agreement despite heated political partisanship while reducing fiscal deficits modestly over the next two years are positive considerations," Fitch said in a release. "However, Fitch believes that repeated political standoffs around the debt-limit and last-minute suspensions before the x-date (when the Treasury's cash position and extraordinary measures are exhausted) lowers confidence in governance on fiscal and debt matters."
The firm cited a "steady deterioration in governance over the last 15 years" as reasons for its pessimistic outlook and said it will "resolve" the credit watch status in the third quarter of 2023.
Moody's on Thursday said it is not considering the U.S. for a downgrade.
—Jeff Cox