The World Bank is betting on this company to 'green' the $1.6 trillion steel industry — take a look inside

Boston Metal CEO, Tadeu Carneiro Photo courtesy Boston Metal

The Boston Metal offices in Woburn, Mass. Cat Clifford, CNBC

How Boston Metal is cleaning up the historically dirty backbone of infrastructure

The conventional steel-making process puts iron ore or iron oxide in a coal-powered blast furnace, which generates significant carbon dioxide emissions. In a conventional steel mill, two tons of carbon dioxide are generated for every ton of steel that is made, explained Boston Steel executive Adam Rauwerdink during a tour of the lab. Instead, Boston Metal uses an electro-chemical process called molten oxide electrolysis.

A diagram of the process Boston Metal is using to make green steel. Graphic courtesy Boston Metal

The technique passes electricity through iron oxide mixed with a slew of other oxides, which are chemical compounds that contain at least one oxygen atom. If the electricity that goes into the process is clean, then the steel that comes out the other side of the electrolysis cell is clean, too. The process resembles a battery, with a positively charged anode and negatively charged cathode directing the flow of electricity through the process. For Boston Metal's electrolysis to work, it has to convert the alternating current from the grid to direct current.

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards This is where the electricity is converted from AC to DC in the Boston Metal location. (A portion of the photo has been altered to protect the intellectual property of Boston Metal.) Cat Clifford, CNBC

The anode in Boston Metal's process was a key development from MIT. It's primarily made of chrome and iron with some other small quantities of other materials mixed in, and does not get consumed or corroded during the electrolysis process. "What's special about it is it can survive and high temperature — 1,600 Celsius, 3,000 Fahrenheit. And as you're doing electrolysis, you're using electrons to split apart iron and oxygen. So that anode is getting hit by oxygen all day long at super high temperature, and it has to survive in that environment," explained Rauwerdink during a tour of the lab. "There's very few elements that will do that. That alloy is one that will." The byproduct of the process is oxygen.

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards The Boston Metal electrolysis process releases oxygen as a byproduct. On the screen circled, oxygen bubbles can be seen being released. (The text on the white board has been blurred out to protect the intellectual property of Boston Metal.) Cat Clifford, CNBC

While Boston Metal is still iterating on the commercial-scale technology, the science behind the process is assured. "It's no longer a binary thing that you will fail or you will succeed," Boston Metal CEO Tadeu Carneiro told CNBC in Woburn. "It's a question of how long will be the life of the anode? Is it going to last three years or two years? That's where we are now, we are finalizing the all the parameters in order to build the biggest, the largest industrial cell. So that's where we are." The steel industry is watching. "The first thing I did when I joined the company was to visit my friends, all the CEOs of the different steelmaking companies, especially in Asia, to present them the idea. That's six years ago," Carniero said. "It's funny it for most of them, it seemed to be too early. Now, they are all desperate — because they have to find a solution. And they don't have a solution."

Other benefits of the process

Boston Metal's process can use low-grade iron ore, which is one of the reasons that the IFC invested in the company.

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards Boston Metal can make steel with low grade iron ore, such as this Australian ore from mining company BHP, which is one of the start-up's investors. Cat Clifford, CNBC

"There are many emerging markets that have lots of iron ore, it's just low quality and so therefore they can't have steel production with blast furnace technology. They can use the Boston Metal technology," Sonneborn told CNBC. That means that these developing markets can make their own steel, creating self-sufficiency for these country's economies, Sonneborn said. Also, the electrolysis cells can get bigger to a certain point, but after that the company will have to place many cells next to each other to make green steel.

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards This is a mid-size electrolysis device, between the lab scale bench and the full-scale cell. This can run for weeks at a time and gathers performance data for the anode. (The text on the white board has been covered to protect the intellectual property of Boston Metal.) Cat Clifford, CNBC

"If you go to a full-scale plant using this technology, you might see a couple of 100 electrolysis cells." Rauwerdink told CNBC. That cell modularity is attractive to the World Bank. "The modular technology of Boston Metal allows a small country like Burkina Faso to build their own steel plant, to have their own steel production — as opposed to importing it from India and paying hard currency outside of the country when it could actually do it internally," Sonneborn told CNBC.

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards Here, one full-scale anode is running the electrolysis process at Boston Metal's Woburn location. Cat Clifford, CNBC

Another, faster path to revenue

Boston Metal is in the midst of raising what it hopes will be a $300 million funding raise. So far, it has closed half of that round and has "much of the remainder spoken for," Rauwerdink told CNBC. The main goal of Boston Metal is green steel, but the company will also use its core electrolysis technology to produce tin, niobium, and tantalum metals from what is otherwise considered waste from the mining process. About one third of third of the $300 million will go towards getting this program commercialized in its Brazil subsidiary, and the largest device the company has built so far will be used there.

Reporter Cat Clifford stands next to Boston Metal's multi-anode electrolyzer cell. (A portion of the device has been covered to protect the intellectual property of Boston Metal.) Cat Clifford, CNBC

Niobium is primarily used as in making steel, tin us used both as a metal and in electronics, and tantalum is used, among other purposes, in the electronics industry for capacitors and other components. "It's easier, that's why we can deploy earlier," Carneiro told CNBC in Woburn. "The characteristics of the anodes are different." The metal-generation business in Brazil will be the first to generate revenue for the company. The other two thirds of the $300 million raise will go towards finalizing the development of the steel making process and its components. Boston Metal plans to be at commercial scale for making green steel in 2026. When Boston Metal is ready to commercialize its green steel operation, these kinds of cells will run for years at a time. Boston Metal will make money both by licensing the technology and by making and selling the anodes needed for the green steel process. Boston Metal hoeps to start licensing the technology in 2026, Carniero told CNBC. IFC wants Boston Metal to be successful so that it can help developing nations build their own steel manufacturing, but also so it can generate returns for other projects. IFC does not pay out dividends from its investments to investors -- all gains go right back into the coffer. "When we exit, all of those gains are going to go back to solving gender inequality in India or South Asia or climate challenges in different aspects. So every profit that we make, again doesn't get distributed as a dividend to our shareholders, it gets reinvested back into our development goals," Sonneborn told CNBC.