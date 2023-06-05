Cramer's Lightning Round: Hilton is a keeper

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Snowflake's year-to-date stock performance.

Snowflake : "I have to tell you, I am concerned about Snowflake, because Frank Slootman told me very directly at our CNBC CEO investing council when I interviewed him, that he was not happy with his own quarter. Now that the stock has come all the way back up, I think you have to take a little profits..."

Scotts Miracle-Gro : "I got to tell you, as a gardener, I myself am concerned on the week-to-week nature of gardening this year, and I just can't get excited about the season. I'm excited about my garden, obviously, but I just think it's just way too hit or miss, I'm going to have to say no to Scotts."

Azul : "I can't believe how well that stock's done, it's probably the best airline in the world. Well done, well played."

Palantir : "I think Palantir had one of the best quarters. I had disliked the company for a very long time. Stock has been climbing up ever since that quarter, deservedly so since they got a lot of good government business."

Allison Transmission : "Very straightforward company, I know the company, it does very well. That area of the, let's say the original equipment makers for trucks is really strong...I like Caterpillar, that's the way to play it."

Hilton : "I think they're very well-run. I think Marriott and Hilton are both well-run, I think that's gets a good stock. international travel holds up. I think you got a keeper."

Essential Utilities : "It's a really solid company. It's come down a great deal. I've never seen it yield this close to 3%. I want to buy that stock, and I want to buy it aggressively."

Samsara : "It's a really great stock. I wish I caught it earlier. I hope it pulls back, I think it's worth talking about."

