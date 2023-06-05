SEC sues Binance and CEO Changpeng Zhao for U.S. securities violations

The CEO of the largest online exchange for trading cryptocurrency, Binance, said he is establishing a recovery fund to help people in the industry, while saying the sector "will be fine."

The Securities and Exchange Commission filed 13 charges against Binance , the world's largest crypto exchange, and its co-founder Changpeng Zhao, alleging that both comingled billions of dollars worth of user funds and sent them to a European company controlled by Zhao.

The U.S. regulator alleged that Zhao and his exchange worked to subvert "their own controls" to allow high-net worth U.S. investors and customers to continue trading on Binance's unregulated international exchange.

Zhao dismissed the charges on Twitter by saying "4," a popular refrain in Binance's community urging users to ignore fear, uncertainty, and doubt, or "FUD."

The SEC alleged that Binance and Zhao violated "critical" provisions of federal security laws, including self-dealing and market manipulation, through Merit Peak Limited and Sigma Chain, both of which Zhao controlled and owned.

Merit Peak, a British Virgin Islands-based company, was one of the "earliest market makers" on Binance's U.S. platform, the SEC alleged. Zhao is the company's beneficial owner.

The complaint comes after the CFTC filed similar charges against the crypto exchange, alleging that it failed to prevent U.S. customers from accessing it.

"We will issue a response once we see the complaint," Zhao said on Twitter. "Media gets the info before we do."

The defendants showed a "blatant disregard" of federal law, the SEC alleged. The complaint included a "high-level" breakdown of Binance's ownership structure, with Zhao and his holding vehicles allegedly controlling 100% of Binance and Binance.US' various entities.