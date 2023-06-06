Apple shares inch lower after analyst downgrade. Here's how to play the stock

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions from investors and analysts on Apple . The experts, including Jim Cramer , discussed the tech giant after it unveiled its new mixed-reality Vision Pro headset Monday . D.A. Davidson downgraded the stock to neutral from buy that evening, saying the good news from Vision Pro is already priced into the shares and noting there are structural challenges around consumer adoption of the headset. Apple shares closed down by 0.2% Tuesday. The stock hit an all-time high during Monday's trading session. The stock is currently held in Cramer's Charitable Trust.