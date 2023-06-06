Australia's central bank hikes rates by 25 basis points, defies expectations

Lamp posts in front of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) building in Sydney, Australia, on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.

The Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday again defied market expectations and raised its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 4.1%.

Economists polled by Reuters were widely expecting the central bank to hold its rates steady.

The Australian dollar rose by 0.73% to 0.6667 against the U.S. dollar shortly after the decision as the central bank grapples with the latest inflation rate of 7% for March quarter. Australian stocks fell further, and the S&P/ASX 200 last traded 1.14% lower.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.