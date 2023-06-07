Amazon stock dips after Bernstein analysts pen 'open letter' to CEO. Here's what the pros say

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions from investors and analysts on Amazon . The experts, including Jim Cramer , discussed the e-commerce giant after its stock fell 4.3% following an "open letter" from Bernstein analysts to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy and the company's board. The analysts behind the letter included Mark Shmulik, who appeared on CNBC on Wednesday. He said Amazon is pursuing "too many ideas" and needs to focus on what it does best. Still, Shmulik said he is bullish on Amazon's stock and made it his top pick. The shares are currently held in Cramer's Charitable Trust.