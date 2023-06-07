Amazon is pursuing 'too many ideas' and needs to focus on best opportunities, analyst says in letter to Jassy

In its quest to upend everything from health care and grocery stores to internet satellites, Amazon has become too unfocused and is missing out on opportunities in its core businesses, according to Bernstein analysts, who on Wednesday published what they called an "open letter" to CEO Andy Jassy and the board.

Amazon remains dominant in e-commerce and cloud computing with Amazon Web Services. In some other areas, however, the company has spent heavily without seeing the results, the analysts said.

"We fully support Amazon's efforts to uncover and capture the next AWS-sized opportunity," wrote Bernstein's Mark Shmulik, who has an outperform rating on the stock. "But what we've seen recently is a company simply pursuing too many ideas, with weaker ideas taking away the oxygen, capital, and most importantly focus from the truly disruptive initiatives that 'only Amazon can do.'"

Amazon's stock performance compared with its "closest mega-cap peers" — Apple , Microsoft and Google — has also left investors wanting, Shmulik said. Amazon shares are up 50% year to date, but they've underperformed top peers by about 52% over a five-year period, he said.

The stock was down 3.6% to $122.12 as of early afternoon New York time.

Shmulik urged Amazon to get back to its "Day One" mentality, referring to a phrase championed by Amazon founder and Executive Chairman Jeff Bezos, who was succeeded by Jassy in July 2021. Bezos famously said a Day One mentality would help Amazon stave off its demise, and described it as continuing to innovate rapidly like a startup, no matter how large the company becomes.

"Day 2 is stasis," Bezos said in a 2017 shareholder letter. "Followed by irrelevance. Followed by excruciating, painful decline. Followed by death. And that is why it is always Day 1."

Amazon should "divest, seek outside funding, or trim spend" in health care and its nascent low Earth orbit satellite venture, called Project Kuiper, Shmulik wrote. He pointed to Amazon's multiyear effort to break into health care, before abandoning efforts like its Care telehealth service, Halo health and fitness band, and a joint health-care venture called Haven.