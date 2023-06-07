Canadian wildfire smoke pushes NYC residents indoors, city briefly had world's worst air quality

Heavy smoke shrouds the Chrysler Building and One Vanderbilt in a view looking northeast from the Empire State Building as the sun sets on June 6, 2023, in New York City. Gary Hershorn | Corbis News | Getty Images

New York City's air pollution ranked among the world’s worst on Wednesday as smoke from Canadian wildfires continued to drift over the area, creating a second day of orange haze over the city and prompting some residents to wear face masks outdoors. City officials have advised residents to limit outdoor activity on Wednesday and warned that children, older adults and people with pre-existing respiratory problems are especially vulnerable. The city's schools are open but are not having outdoor activities as the air quality is expected to deteriorate throughout the day. The city's air quality rating briefly ranked the worst of any city in the world on Tuesday, according to the IQAir World Air Quality Index, reaching its worst level since the 1960s. As of Wednesday at noon, the city ranked number four with an AQI of 158, a level considered unhealthy for all residents.

A man sits in the bus stop with a mask on his face in New York City, United States on June 06, 2023. New York City has issued a health advisory for Tuesday as smoke from wildfires in Canada impacting the city's air quality. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Selcuk Acar | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Wildfire smoke releases fine particulate matter, called PM2.5, which enters the lungs and causes health issues like asthma and bronchitis. PM2.5 concentration in New York City is currently 15 times the World Health Organization's annual air quality guideline value. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for all five boroughs. City officials have said they expect the advisory to remain in place for the next few days but added it's particularly difficult to forecast smoke conditions. Mayor Eric Adams in a press briefing Wednesday urged vulnerable residents to remain indoors and said dangerous air quality conditions are forecast to temporarily improve later tonight through Thursday morning but continue to deteriorate Thursday afternoon and evening.

Heavy smoke fills the air as people cross 34th Street in Herald Square on June 6, 2023, in New York City. Gary Hershorn | Corbis News | Getty Images

"This may be the first time we've experienced something like this of this magnitude," Adams said. "Climate change is accelerating these conditions. We must continue to draw down emissions and improve air quality and build resiliency." Canada is on track to experience its worst-ever wildfire season, with more than 400 active wildfires currently burning across nearly all Canadian provinces and territories. Federal officials said last week that wildfires have burned more than 6.7 million acres. And about 26,000 people are under evacuation orders. The smoke from Canada's wildfires has drifted south and prompted air pollution warnings across the country.

The sun is shrouded as it rises in a hazy, smoky sky due to the Canadian wildfires in New York City of United States on June 07, 2023. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Lokman Vural Elibol/ | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images