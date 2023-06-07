Canadian wildfire smoke pushes NYC residents indoors, city briefly had world's worst air quality
New York City's air pollution ranked among the world’s worst on Wednesday as smoke from Canadian wildfires continued to drift over the area, creating a second day of orange haze over the city and prompting some residents to wear face masks outdoors.
City officials have advised residents to limit outdoor activity on Wednesday and warned that children, older adults and people with pre-existing respiratory problems are especially vulnerable. The city's schools are open but are not having outdoor activities as the air quality is expected to deteriorate throughout the day.
The city's air quality rating briefly ranked the worst of any city in the world on Tuesday, according to the IQAir World Air Quality Index, reaching its worst level since the 1960s. As of Wednesday at noon, the city ranked number four with an AQI of 158, a level considered unhealthy for all residents.
Wildfire smoke releases fine particulate matter, called PM2.5, which enters the lungs and causes health issues like asthma and bronchitis. PM2.5 concentration in New York City is currently 15 times the World Health Organization's annual air quality guideline value.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for all five boroughs. City officials have said they expect the advisory to remain in place for the next few days but added it's particularly difficult to forecast smoke conditions.
Mayor Eric Adams in a press briefing Wednesday urged vulnerable residents to remain indoors and said dangerous air quality conditions are forecast to temporarily improve later tonight through Thursday morning but continue to deteriorate Thursday afternoon and evening.
"This may be the first time we've experienced something like this of this magnitude," Adams said. "Climate change is accelerating these conditions. We must continue to draw down emissions and improve air quality and build resiliency."
Canada is on track to experience its worst-ever wildfire season, with more than 400 active wildfires currently burning across nearly all Canadian provinces and territories. Federal officials said last week that wildfires have burned more than 6.7 million acres. And about 26,000 people are under evacuation orders.
The smoke from Canada's wildfires has drifted south and prompted air pollution warnings across the country.
Millions of people in the Midwest are experiencing dangerous air quality conditions, with air quality advisories in effect in southeastern Minnesota, parts of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and areas in Wisconsin. Air quality alerts have also been posted across most of New England.
The National Weather Service in a forecast said the smoke was expected to linger through Wednesday and continue to travel further west.
Climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of global wildfires and air pollution from wildfire smoke is also growing worse. Last year, Stanford researchers found millions of Americans are routinely exposed to wildfire smoke pollution at levels rarely seen only a decade ago.