After the S&P's Wednesday jump, Jim Cramer dissects 10 stocks that performed well when the index bottomed out last year

After Wednesday saw the S&P 500 suddenly jump, CNBC's Jim Cramer looked back at 10 stocks that performed well even when the index bottomed out last October.

"I think today's advance from the abyss last year all the way to near 4,300 is actually a very important landmark that you and I must explore," Cramer said.

"We had a major bottom last October and we've had a huge move up since then — just a gigantic reversal and we have to discuss how it happened, how we got to 4,300 last time, how we almost got there this time and figure out if we can spot what went wrong and what could go right," he said.

"We need to know which stocks can make us the most money when we get a true trend-line inflection."

Cramer laid out 10 stocks that did well during that down period for the S&P 500. He pointed to insurance company Arch Capital Group , Facebook parent Meta , casino chains Wynn Resorts and Las Vegas Sands , credit-score platform Fair Isaac , homebuilder PulteGroupe , solar-panel manufacturer First Solar , Netflix , software giant Nvidia and cruise-line giant Royal Caribbean .