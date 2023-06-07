CNBC Investing Club

Meta vs. TikTok: How they're each using AI to attract advertisers and which one is winning

thumbnail
Paulina Likos@paulina_likos
In this photo illustration, the Meta Platforms logo is seen displayed on a smartphone and the words "Monthly subscription" and logos Facebook and Instagram.
Rafael Henrique | Lightrocket | Getty Images

Meta Platforms (META) is trying to beat TikTok at its own game. The Chinese-owned platform exploded on the scene in 2016, using artificial intelligence to drive engagement. Now, Meta is ramping up its own AI capabilities to supercharge its services, including short-form Reels videos on Facebook and Instagram — a strategy that can help it turn the tide on advertising market share lost to TikTok.