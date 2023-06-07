More than 180 years of horse racing in Singapore is coming to an end

Horses being ridden by work riders during a Singapore Turf Club trackwork session on May 15, 2014 in Singapore.

After years of placing their faith and hard cash on different horses, seasoned gamblers will soon bid their final bets and farewells to Singapore's only racecourse.

The Singapore Turf Club on Monday announced that it will hold its final race on October 2024, closing a 180-year-old chapter on horse racing in the city state.

"We are saddened by the decision of the Government to close the Club. At the same time, we understand the land needs of Singapore, including housing and other potential uses such as leisure and recreation," Turf Club Chairman Niam Chiang Meng said in a press release. It also noted that the racecourse has seen a decline of in-person attendance over the past decade.

Demand for housing in Singapore has been soaring, pushing 2023's first-quarter private residential property price index up 11% compared to the same period last year.

"Young people don't bet on horses, they go to casinos now," Jimmy, a 67-year-old avid horserace bettor from Singapore told CNBC, adding that racing takes place only once a week on Saturdays and at 30-minute intervals.