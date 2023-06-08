Air quality in NYC could gradually improve Friday as U.S. chips in to fight Canada wildfires

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - JUNE 7: People wear facial masks on June 7, 2023 because of bad air quality brought in by smoke of Canadian wildfires. Authorities urge people to wear masks, all outdoor activities for school children were canceled as well as regular baseball game at Yankee stadium between Yankees and White Sox. Many activities in city parks were canceled as well. However, some people still bike and delivery men have no choice but continue to ride bikes to earn money. (Photo by Lev Radin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Hazardous air quality levels continue to hit parts of the eastern U.S. on Thursday afternoon as smoke wafts over from wildfires in Canada, with major metro areas like Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C. and New York City set to endure dangerous air pollution throughout the day.

The hazy conditions have caused thousands of delayed flights and postponements of Major League Baseball games, and have prompted some people to hunker down indoors and don pandemic-era masks outside.

Air quality alerts are in effect in the Northeast and Midwest and could continue into Friday, when the wildfire smoke is expected to dissipate. The smoke is forecast to push southward out of Canada on Thursday and move west into the Ohio River Valley on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

New York City continues to have the worst air pollution in the world as of Thursday afternoon. However, smoke models do not currently indicate another large plume over the city and better air quality is expected on Friday, according to Mayor Eric Adams. The Washington and Baltimore regions have also been hit with the worst air quality in years.